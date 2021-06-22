ofFelix Durach shut down

The Saarland regional association of the Greens has chosen Hubert Ulrich as the top candidate for the federal election. A decision that annoys Annalena Baerbock.

Update from June 22nd, 1:20 p.m .: In Saarland, the protest within the Green Party against the state list drawn up on Sunday for the upcoming federal election is getting louder. Members of various local associations have formed an alliance to take action against the state list and top candidate Hubert Ulrich. “The obvious and

reckless disregard of the women’s statute “is not acceptable either for the Greens in Saarland or for the federal association, the” Green Alliance Saarland “announced on Tuesday in Saarlouis.

The alliance sees the election of Hubert Ulrich on the list as a violation of the party’s statutes and voting rights. According to this, the odd places on a state list are reserved for women and can only be taken by men if there are no applicants or if they are repeatedly not elected by the party congress. This is “an affront to the entire federal executive board and deeply snubbed them,” the alliance said.

The Greens before the federal election: Excitement because of the state list of the Greens in Saarland

Original message from June 22nd:

Saarbrücken – The election campaign for the upcoming federal election is in full swing. A decision choice also for the Greens, who, according to current surveys, could for the first time get a result above 20 percent. But it is precisely in this crucial phase that Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock receives headwinds from her own party. More precisely from the Saarland state association, which held its state party conference on Sunday and voted on the state list for the federal election in 2021.

Baerbock: Excitement in the election campaign – the state association of the Greens is said to have violated women’s statutes

The trigger for Baerbock’s annoyance was the choice of the Saarland top candidate, who is placed at number 1 on the state list. The delegates chose the former state party leader Hubert Ulrich after the state chairwoman Tina Schöpfer, who had since been replaced and who was intended as the top candidate, had failed three times. The statute of the Greens would have provided that another woman would have the chance to run for the list before the election was opened to all applicants. Instead, the election was subsequently also made available to male applicants.

The long-time parliamentary group chairman in the state parliament Ulrich, who resigned his office after the state elections in 2017, prevailed against the chairman of the Green Youth Jeanne Dillschneider. A decision that, in the opinion of many critics, violates the party’s women’s status. This stipulates that the first and all wide uneven list positions in local, state or federal elections should be occupied by women. As the daily News reported, at the state party conference on Sunday a third of the delegates belonged to the Saarlouis local association. The local club to which Ulrich also belongs.

Baerbock criticizes the Greens state list in Saarland – “We wanted it differently”

Baerbock commented on the election in Saarland on Monday afternoon and was not very pleased with the decision in favor of Ulrich. “We wanted it differently,” said the 40-year-old in Berlin. The preparation of the Saarland state list was also an issue in the federal board, explained the chancellor candidate and announced that federal manager Michael Kellner was still “in intensive exchange” with the Saarland state association.

Ulrich has long been considered controversial in his own party. A status that is not least due to the fact that the Saarland Greens, under Ulrich’s leadership, had participated in a Jamaica coalition after the LTW 2009, although a red-red-green alliance with the SPD and the left would also have been possible.

Trouble for Baerbok: Green youth accuses state party conference of “blatant violations of the statutes”

In addition to Baerbock, the Saarland Green Youth also expressed sharp criticism of the events at the state party conference. “We are shocked at the way in which the Greens’ statute has been ignored and we see blatant violations of the statutes,” said state chairman Dillschneider on Facebook. In their opinion, it was “willingly accepted that they might not be able to submit a valid list”. “For us as Green Youth, the election campaign for Annalena Baerbock will be in the foreground,” it says at the end of the statement. (fd / dpa)