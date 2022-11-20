Jason David Frank leaves us at just 49 years oldthe famous Green Ranger Tommy Oliver (later to become the White Ranger) of the series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The iconic actor, the cornerstone of many people’s childhood, died very young, and in a bad period of his life. According to reports, in fact, Jason David Frank was in the process of divorce his wifeand this disruption had brought him to the verge of a strong depression. For this reason, since the causes of death have not yet been disclosed, many are hypothesizing the suicide.

The family has closed itself in a rigorous press blackout, without giving details of the tragedy. To give the news was one of the main friends of the actor, Mike Bronzoulisthat he reported on Facebook as follows:

Rest in peace brother of different mother. I’m still in shock. I feel bad. He called me, he left me a message and it took too long. Jason was a good friend to me and I will miss him. I pray for his wife Tammy and their children, I pray that God gets you through this difficult time.

Jason David Frank’s death has been confirmed by one of his agents, but more information is awaited.