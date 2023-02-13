Good news from Africa for the Green Project Bardiani-Csf Faizané, one of the 3 Italian professional teams (the others are Eolo-Kometa and Team Corratec). The Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan, 23 years old, was confirmed as the African continental champion on the road (line test) at the end of 120 km with start and finish in Accra. This is the second victory of the Green Project Bardiani-Csf Faizanè after the City of Flero Trophy won by Luca Paletti in Cyclocross.

WORDS — Henok Mulubrhan also finished 3rd at the African Continental Championships Individual Time Trial last Friday. A great satisfaction for the young Eritrean rider, who declares: “I am very happy with this reconfirmation, I also did very well in the individual time trial, I feel in excellent physical shape and I can also do well in the Tour de Rwanda (starting from 19 February, ed.)”.