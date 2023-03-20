Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Questions of power in the state parliament: The Greens Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann with Markus Söder (right). Schulze is currently not allowed to become prime minister because of his age. (Archive photo) © Matthias Balk/dpa

Electoral trouble everywhere: JU boss Christian Doleschal wants to remove all age limits, he explains in an interview. Also for the Bavarian Prime Minister.

Suffrage trouble at all levels. Details and age limits are discussed and debated at federal, state and local level. Is that to the detriment of younger people in politics in particular? Christian Doleschal (34), the state chairman of the Junge Union in Bavaria, has the Munich Mercury his point of view described.

Münchner Merkur: Trouble with voting rights at all levels: Do you worry about the future occupation of the Bundestag, especially from a young point of view?

The entire electoral law change is total botch. The basic direction bothers me: more influence for the party leaders, less space for the directly elected, more independent members of the Bundestag, less opposition. After every election, will the right to vote be adjusted for the respective majority? This is a fatal signal for democracy.

Bavaria election: no prime minister under 40? JU boss wants to change the constitution “relaxed”.

Mathematically, the CSU list will hardly move, even if there are 100 young candidates on it. Will and must young CSU applicants overthrow established direct deputies before 2025?

Time will tell. In the line-ups for the state elections, we saw that in many places the basis was on renewal. More than every third CSU candidate is new, in 31 of 91 constituencies. This has sometimes caught established MPs. But a breath of fresh air will do the new faction good.

There is an age limit at state level: anyone under 40 cannot become prime minister. Is that still up to date?

I’m deeply relaxed. Basically, I think active and passive voting rights should go hand in hand. Anyone who can choose can also be elected. With the next and perhaps larger constitutional amendment in Bavaria – that’s a very complicated process – we can change that in peace. Until then, I don’t have the impression that people in Bavaria are really concerned about it at the moment.

Voting rights Zoff: “We want to do without any age limit”

The age limit for local elections has just fallen: mayors and district administrators can run for office even when they are old. Is that a good signal to the younger generation?

We want to do without any age limit – including this one. Let’s just let the voters decide. Two other rules in local electoral law are much more important to us. We want it to be possible in the future to also have your birth name on the ballot paper – this is important for newly married, i.e. often younger, candidates. And we want to see an age statement on the ballot. The voter should be able to recognize the age and life experience of an applicant. We should be a little more transparent here. I know we had a very passionate argument about this at a party congress – I want to try a new serve now.

Last age limit: that of the JU. One day you could just run as state chairman. What are you planning?

Yes, that’s right and yes, I will apply again for the trust of the delegates.

Interview: Christian Deutschländer