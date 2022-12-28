The Russian Football Union is thinking about moving from Europe to Asia. There were precedents for changing the confederation in history. Israel and Kazakhstan moved from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to UEFA in different years. But we are more interested in the example of Australia – up to a certain point she played in Oceania, but she wanted to move to the AFC. The Australians suffered as they defeated Tongo and Samoa 22:0, 31:0. For a long time they persuaded former FIFA President Joseph Blatter to give Oceania a direct ticket to the World Cup, but in the end they went the other way, joining the AFC. We tell how this move actually saved local football.

20 years of uncertainty

The Russian Football Union must decide by December 31 whether to start the process of withdrawing from UEFA and moving to the Asian Football Confederation. It was originally planned that the decision would be made on December 27, but then the voting was postponed, citing the need for additional consultations. Honorary President of the RFU, former Vice-President of FIFA Vyacheslav Koloskov suggested that negotiations are underway with FIFA and the AFC in order to understand whether they are waiting for us in Asia.

“To make a decision to move without knowing exactly what is expected of us is recklessness. This is really the main question. We will now leave UEFA and we will not be accepted into the AFC. And what will happen then? Obviously, we have now taken the time to agree on this issue more specifically with both FIFA and the AFC, — emphasized he is in a conversation with Sport-Express.

Israel found itself in a similar situation. True, his route was the opposite. In 1974, the Arab countries began to boycott the games with Israel for political reasons – due to the intensification of the Arab-Israeli conflict. Eventually Israel was expelled from the AFC. And UEFA was accepted only 20 years later – in 1994. All these years, Israeli clubs have been denied participation in major international tournaments. The national team could not participate either in the Asian Cup or in the European Championship. And only for the World Cup, FIFA made an exception – it allowed Israel to qualify for this tournament through matches with the teams of the Oceania Football Confederation.

The consultations currently being conducted by the RFU should certainly clarify whether Russia will find itself in such a situation. The outcome of the voting of the executive committee of the organization will largely depend on this.

Relatively recently, another country, Kazakhstan, moved from Asia to Europe. It took her two years to settle all the formalities. The country became a member of UEFA in 2002.

But there was only one case in history when a country aspired to the Asian Football Confederation. But very revealing.

Australia experience

It is now impossible to imagine the World Cup without Australia, and until the mid-2000s, the national team of this country appeared in the main tournament of the planet only once – in 1974. All the while, Australian fans have felt left out. The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) for decades was the only regional organization that did not have a full, direct ticket to the World Cup.

Until 1982, teams from Oceania fought for places in the World Cup along with Asian teams. Since 1986, Australia, New Zealand and the rest of the island states have their own qualifying tournament without a direct ticket. Most often, of course, Australia became its winner, which constantly lost in intercontinental play-offs – either to Scotland, then to Argentina, then to Iran, then to Uruguay.

Many even started talking seriously about the curse that a certain shaman from Mozambique allegedly imposed on the national team in the 1970s. If so, then the curse was lifted in 2005: Australia beat Uruguay in a penalty shootout and made it to the World Cup for the first time in 32 years.

By the time of that historic triumph, everyone already knew that Australia was “moving” to Asia – this was officially announced in the summer of 2005. But talk about the transition began much earlier. Australia did not like the selection system, the level of resistance in the OFC, or the number of opponents.

In the qualifying tournament for the 2002 World Cup, the team from the Green Continent played only six official matches in its zone and won them with a cosmic goal difference of 72:1. In April 2001, Australia twice broke the world record for the largest score at the national team level – first it crushed the Kingdom of Tonga 22:0, and just two days later it destroyed American Samoa 31:0. The last result is now included in the Guinness Book of Records.

The author of 13 goals in that legendary game, Archie Thompson, admitted that he was happy with such an unprecedented achievement, but pointed to the level of opponents and said: “We should not participate in such matches.” Australia was unhappy with an astronomical victory because such games did not give them anything in terms of development.

At the same time, the football authorities of Oceania asked FIFA President Sepp Blatter to give the confederation a whole ticket to the World Cup. The Swiss was just on the campaign trail – 2002, and he assured Oceania that he would comply with the request. But he didn’t keep his promise.

Stability and championship

Australia did not give up and offered FIFA another way to solve the problem – its move to the AFC. And then Blatter went forward. True, Oceania, for obvious reasons, did not want to let go of its grandee, but accepted his arguments.

The formal process went off without a hitch. Australia sent the first official letter requesting a change of confederation from FIFA in March 2005. AFC already two weeks later confirmed its readiness to accept a new federation. On April 17, the OFC voted unanimously for the transfer of the Australians, and on June 30, the decision was confirmed by FIFA. The formal transition took place on January 1, 2006, but this did not affect anything – Australia did not miss a single tournament and already participated in the Asian Cup in 2007.

Everyone benefited from these changes. Australia has received competition for one of several direct tickets to the World Cup, Oceania will now also have a place in the main tournament of the planet – from 2026, when FIFA plans to increase the number of participants in the tournament to 48, and Asia has strengthened a strong team. AFC President Mohammed bin Hammam then bluntly said: “Australia is a developed football country with a developed economy and infrastructure. This is what we want to see in ourselves.”

17 years have passed since the transition. During this time, Australia has not missed a single World Cup, and in Qatar reached the 1/8 finals. In addition, in 2015 the team from the Green Continent became the champion of Asia. For Australia – solid pluses.

The idea to move to the AFC is supported by the ex-captain of Zenit, the former midfielder of the Russian national team Vladislav Radimov.

“Of course, you can sit under the banner of UEFA for another five, ten, twenty years,” the expert emphasized to Izvestia. “And wait for the gentlemen in Nyon to take a step towards you.” In the meantime, for this indefinite period, let’s bring our football to the handle and transfer it completely to the media league. Because only this level he will soon deserve. No need to remind the obvious, shout and wave a piece of paper with printed amounts of income from participation in the Champions League and the Europa League, as well as the Nations League. No one else will let you earn this money anyway. This story is in the past. And if so, Isn’t it better to play in tournaments with a less loud sign, but play, earn less, but earn, and not look at the figure drawn for us on the UEFA website? The state, country, business have already turned or are turning to the East. Russian sports go there too.

The voting of the executive committee of the RFU on the transition to the AFC will take place before the end of 2022.