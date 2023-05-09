Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

The best man of Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen is apparently resigning from his post after massive pressure. Previously there had been felt allegations among the Greens.

Berlin – The head of the government-owned energy agency Dena, Michael Schäfer, is apparently leaving his post after massive criticism in the past few days. That reports the Picture.

Michael Schäfer (Greens) had come into focus because there had been allegations about his occupation as managing director of the German energy agency. Patrick Graichen, State Secretary in Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck’s ministry, was on the selection committee for the post and apparently concealed his close relationship with Schäfer, who is his best man.

