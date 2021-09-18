D.his campaign is different. At least for Omid Nouripour. After the success of his party in the local elections in Frankfurt, where the Greens had become the strongest force, the long-time Frankfurt Green member of the Bundestag was extremely confident that he could finally win his constituency directly. After all, there are green strongholds like Nordend and Bornheim. And the federal trend seemed to give the Greens wings. But since surveys have seen her behind the SPD, many of her candidates have become disillusioned.

“I’m still the favorite,” says Nouripour confidently, even if “of course it’s not as easy as it would have been a few months ago”. For the fourth time, the now forty-six-year-old will be running in the constituency that Green legend Joschka Fischer had previously tried to win directly. Nouripour, born in Tehran, who came to Frankfurt at the age of 13 and says of the city on the Main, “This is my home”, just as the Frankfurt Greens are his political home, also admits that the situation in the election campaign challenges him – “triggers”, one would say in new German. But: “To be honest: I can’t sleep in a sleeping car.” After many election campaigns, he knows: “Now it’s going to be intense, the photo finish will probably decide. It’s even more fun. I enjoy that the most. “