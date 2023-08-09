Home page World

Green politician Thomas Eder fell to his death on a mountain hike with his three sons.

For the Austrian Green Party politician Thomas Eder, a mountain tour in the Ötztal ended fatally. His friends and companions mourn.

Sölden – The 65-year-old Thomas Eder had set off with his sons to hike from Sölden to the Großer Schwarzsee. On the way down, the accident happened: Thomas Eder fell to his death.

Fall to his death: Green politician dies on a mountain hike

Thomas Eder was a municipal councilor in Timelkam and parliamentary group leader for the Greens in Austria for many years. He pursued his love of nature when he set off on a mountain hike with his three sons. Like several Austrian media, such as the South Tyrolean daily newspaper The Dolomites, report that Thomas Eder had an accident on Saturday. The local politician is said to have stumbled when descending from the Windachscharte and lost his footing.

The Greens politician then fell between 50 and 100 meters and died at the scene of the accident. An observer of the accident called the emergency services, but they could no longer help Eder and only found the 65-year-old dead. Eder’s three sons were flown to Rabenstein in a helicopter and later brought back to Sölden by the mountain rescue service. The death of actor Julian Sands, who died while hiking in the mountains of California, caused a stir.

Mayor mourns Green politician Thomas Eder

Timelkam’s mayor Johann Kirchberger spoke out after the politician’s death OÖN: “What Thomas said made sense. There were no party lines for him, it’s incredibly sad for all of us.” As the mayor reports, both men were still sitting together before Eder left for the Ötztal.

Thomas Eder’s friends also mourn the father of the family on Facebook: “Dear Thomas, thank you for our common path, for all the beautiful moments, for your spirit, your inspiration, for your friendship. RIP Have a nice time wherever you are now. Your Smart Lovejunkies,” his bandmates wrote on Facebook. On August 12th and 13th, Thomas Eder was laid out in the Obertalheim mortuary.