Minister, after the election of an AfD politician to the district administrator of Sonneberg in Thuringia, Friedrich Merz declared the Greens to be the Union’s main opponent. Does that worry you?

As a democrat, that worries me. What happened in Thuringia is a turning point. There, the AfD, a party classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as right-wing extremist and anti-constitutional, was successful in a district election. Not even 24 hours later, Mr. Merz’s analysis is: Because the AfD was elected, the Greens are the main enemy. With the statement you might get through the next day, she is not far-sighted. After such a result, every democrat – this also applies to my party – has to look into himself and not herald the next round of a culture war. For Democrats, the AfD remains the main enemy. Greens and blacks should compete fiercely in political competition, but they shouldn’t tinker with enemy images.

Doesn’t the distress of the CDU consist in the fact that the AfD plays the radical opposition, but it still has to practice opposition at the federal level?

If the CDU sees us as the main enemy, then they ultimately legitimize the position of the AfD and make themselves superfluous. Because for the AfD, the Greens are actually the main enemy. The CDU is the only remaining politically vital centre-right party in Europe. I come from a CDU family on my mother’s side. We owe a lot to the CDU, because throughout the history of the Federal Republic they have always shaped change and convinced people of the necessary changes and taken them with them. That should continue to be the task of the CDU, if it makes the so-called wokeness the decisive political currency in a culture war, it can no longer fulfill this role. The federal government’s last few months were not a highlight. That deserves criticism, and it needs a strong opposition. But if you focus the dispute with the traffic light government on wanting to re-educate the population, then you are only providing right-wing fodder and strengthening the AfD.

You use the word Kulturkampf. Friedrich Merz only complains about the lack of professionalism, the over-bureaucratization and over-regulation of the traffic light coalition.

It is part of normal political debate to accuse a government of creating unnecessary bureaucracy and over-regulating. But something else was added to the building energy law: there was talk of “heating Stasi” and “heating ban”. That has nothing to do with facts. That’s the path the US Republicans have taken. Today in the USA there is a debate as to whether two plus two equals four. do we really want that?



“I think culture wars from the right, for example against immigration in general, are more dangerous for democracy than those from the left”: Danyal Bayaz in the Ministry of Finance in the New Palace in Stuttgart.

When it comes to gender, your party also engages in cultural debates. Do the Greens have to sweep in front of their own door?

I think culture wars from the right, for example against immigration in general, are more dangerous for democracy than those from the left. But of course: identity politics or linguistic exaggerations from the left can also divide and polarize. Or take the asylum debate. When the Refugee Council or Green Youth accuse my Prime Minister of “right-wing narratives” or “contempt for human beings”, then the standards have slipped a lot.