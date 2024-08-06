Green politician criticizes discussion about criminal nationality

Home page politics

The FDP wants the nationality of criminals to be mentioned nationwide. The Greens’ domestic policy spokeswoman, Lamya Kaddor, disagrees.

Politicians are discussing whether to disclose the nationality of suspects. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai wants a nationwide regulation that the nationality of suspects is generally disclosed when providing information about crimes.

The Greens’ domestic policy spokeswoman, Lamya Kaddor, who has already sharply criticised previous discussions about the origin of suspects, counters: “A nationwide regulation for the blanket naming of the nationality of criminals is not necessary,” she says. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Lamya Kaddor: Nationality of suspects “is not important”

At the end of July, Herbert Reul, CDU Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), ordered that the police should always state the nationality of suspects when providing media information on crimes. Djir-Sarai supported Reul’s initiative on Sunday (4 August).

If authorities generally mention the nationality of suspects when providing information about crimes in the future, the situation in the country and shortcomings in integration can be viewed more objectively and rationally, says Djir-Sarai. “The impression must not be created that problems are being swept under the carpet. Honestly naming crime by foreigners is important in order to tackle the existing challenges decisively and not leave the issue to the populists,” he told the Picture on Sunday.

“Where this is relevant to the course of events, the nationality of the offender is already mentioned. Otherwise, nationality is neither relevant for the investigation nor is it suitable on its own to allow conclusions to be drawn about the background to the crime,” says Kaddor. “It is much more likely that such a measure will fuel general resentment and promote group-related misanthropy.”

Study: “Simply mentioning” nationality of criminals “obscures”

Associations warn that mentioning the nationality of criminals There is a risk of stigmatisation of people of foreign origin. The Integration Council of North Rhine-Westphalia reports that studies show that Crime primarily influenced by social status, age and gender become.

One study A 2021 study by the Integration Media Service shows that mentioning the origin of suspects reinforces the perception that a certain form of crime is a problem of a certain social group. This encourages “racist generalizations,” “stereotypes,” and “social exclusion.” The individual circumstances of the perpetrators are ignored, as is the fact that even in this group, it is only a minority who commit crimes.

“The mere mention of something without further classification and explanation obscures more than it can explain. It does not satisfy legitimate information interests, but rather creates false connections,” conclude the study authors. This is also currently evident in the riots by ultra-nationalists in Great Britain. Because of the racist hatred on social media, the British government is now holding the platforms accountable.