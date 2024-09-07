Home policy

Should X also be banned in Germany? This idea was expressed by Green Party politician Hofreiter in order to combat radicalization on the Internet.

Frankfurt – Brazil has taken over the platform X (formerly Twitter) from TeslaCEO Elon Musk was banned early. This decision followed a dispute between Musk and the Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court. The Green Party politician Anton Hofreiter could imagine a similar step in the fight against terror.

Anti-terrorism fight: Green politician considers X-blocking

After the attack in Solingen and the shooting outside the Israeli Consulate General in Munich, Hofreiter has called for greater efforts in the fight against terror. In this context, the Green politician did not rule out blocking the online service X. “One of the biggest problems of extremism is online radicalization,” Hofreiter told the newspapers of the Funke Media Group on Saturday (September 7).

“We must stop the spread of anti-human and anti-constitutional content on the Internet,” demanded the chairman of the European Affairs Committee in the Bundestag. Online networks that refuse to enforce the law must be held accountable “and blocked if necessary,” said the Green politician. This would also affect the US entrepreneur Musk if his platform X does not abide by the rules.

The state must act with severity: Hofreiter for “virtual agents” on Telegram

Brazil had previously blocked X because the platform had not met a 24-hour deadline to appoint a new legal representative for the company in Brazil. This meant that the dispute between Moraes and Musk had reached a new level of escalation. The state must act with all its might and must not close itself off to new technologies, said Hofreiter. For example, “virtual agents” are needed who go into groups on the Telegram messaging service to identify possible criminals, he explained.

At the end of August, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris. French investigators accused him of being complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several crimes related to child abuse by failing to intervene in Telegram and failing to cooperate with authorities. Durov has since been released on bail. (vk/afp)