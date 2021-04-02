Green plants Sabina put the seeds of the fruit she had eaten in the soil, and soon a cactus sprouted from the pot – the seeds of ordinary supermarket fruit grow into amazing green plants

Fruit seeds can be grown into smaller finer green plants. Pictured from left are avocado, pitaya and carambola.­

Growing a green plant is not nuclear physics but all the more fun. And best of all, the most amazing vine or tree can be found as close as in the fruit and vegetable section of the market.

Greenery longing has taken over Finnish homes. An all-green home is already a rare sight today.

The most sworn green thumbs go out of the seed business online. However, a sprawling vine or lush tree can get much closer: from the fruit and vegetable department of the store.