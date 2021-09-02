Green pass extended in Italy, vaccination obligation, third dose of the covid vaccine. These are some of the issues touched upon by Prime Minister Mario Draghi during the press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers.

Are we moving towards compulsory vaccination and towards the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine? “Yes to both questions”. “Minister Speranza and I have been talking about it for some time. The orientation is yes”, the Green Certification “will be extended. To decide exactly what are the steps to be taken and the sectors that should have it first, we will make a direction as requested by Senator Salvini. The direction is that “. “The control room – he specified – will be there because we have to decide many things, including the extension of the Green pass: to whom, not if” to extend it, “and how fast. The control room will certainly be there. Second: political clarification is done by the political forces. Third: convergence and greater discipline in political deliberations are desirable. Fourth: the Government moves forward “.