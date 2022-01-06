In the last few hours a very unique video game-themed discovery has been made, one of those that unites two universes completely disconnected from each other, that of Pokémon and that of Green Pass Italian for the fight against Covid-19.

Obviously, as mentioned, we are talking about topics that in a normal context would have very little to do with each other, but which come into contact thanks to the technology of reading the QR code.

In fact, as almost everyone will know, the so-called green certificate allows reading in QR code of the personal data and the vaccinations carried out on individual users and check if these data correspond with what is recorded on the servers of the Italian state. This technology is actually widely used in many areas well before the proverbial 2020.

Among these we find the world of video games and virtual reality, which use functions of this type to usually offer special content, or instant access to online stores etc. It is in this context that today’s history is placed, with Ultra Sun Pokémon And Ultra Moon which in conjunction with a Nintendo DS provide the function for reading QR code in order to obtain special contents.

In this case, with a Nintendo DS and one of the two games installed, it is possible to scan almost any QR code to get content such as special Pokémon, such as Shiny and precisely this also happens with the QR of the Green Pass . Obviously for the avoidance of doubt, we would like to emphasize that there is no collaboration between the Italian State and the Pokémon world.

The game simply detects that the one placed in front of the camera is a digital code and transforms it thanks to a random algorithm into a monster generated in a probably procedural way. However, this function is not unlimited, as the reader only detects one limited number of codes per day, and does not allow you to get the same prize twice with the same symbol.

In short, even if the topics regarding the global pandemic and the Green Pass are very serious and of great importance for our health outside the virtual world, it is nice to know that sometimes even very serious and important content such as the green certificate can be reason for hilarity and fun, if in the right context. The discovery was made by the Italian colleagues of Dr. Commodore.it that we leave you at the source of this article.