Green Pass, Draghi signs the decree: what it is and how it is obtained

On the afternoon of Thursday 17 June, the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, signed the decree that defines the procedures for issuing digital green certificates (better known as the Green Pass): what it is and how it is obtained is explained below.

The digital green certification, or Green Pass, will facilitate participation in public events, access to health care facilities (RSA) and travel throughout the country.

Furthermore, as Palazzo Chigi informs, the decree “creates the conditions for the operation of the EU Regulation on the ‘Green Pass’, which from 1 July will guarantee the full interoperability of the digital certifications of all EU countries. In this way, full freedom of movement on the territory of the Union will be ensured to all those who have a valid national certificate “.

What it is and who can request it

The Green Pass is nothing more than a certification authenticated with a digital code, which can be obtained both in digital format, by downloading it on a smartphone, tablet or PC, and in paper format.

But who can request it? The digital green certification can be requested by those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, by people who have had the virus and have a certificate of recovery and by those who have carried out an unsanitary or molecular swab with negative results in the previous 48 hours. to the request.

The three types of certificates, issued by the national platform, will report all the following data: surname and name, date of birth, disease or target agent: Covid, structure that issued the certificate and unique identification of the certificate.

How to get the Green Pass

There are several ways to get the Green Pass. Through the site dgc.gov.it, operational from June 17, and on which “all the certifications associated with vaccinations carried out until June 17 will be made available by June 28”, through the Electronic Health Record or through the Immuni and Io apps. To request the Green Pass in digital format, it is necessary to have a Spid or Cie.

Alternatively, the Green Certificate can be requested from your general practitioner, pediatrician, or pharmacy using your health card.

For all information, you can contact the toll-free number of the Immuni App 800.91.24.91, active every day from 8.00 to 20.00, while, as announced by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, citizens “will be able to receive notifications from the next few days via email or sms “.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD