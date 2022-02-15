Green pass covid, stop the obligation in Italy after March 31, with the end of the state of emergency, or obligation to be maintained again and for the whole of 2022? Answering by commenting on the words of Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health who in an interview suggested not to eliminate the obligation at least for the whole current year for prevention purposes, are Matteo Bassetti, Massimo Andreoni and Maria Rita Gismondo .

“The green pass has exhausted its task as a tool for vaccinating Italians. Keeping it beyond March 31 will not lead to more immunization than has been done to date, in fact there is a hard core that is not convinced. One remains. political instrument and if the government deems it appropriate to extend it beyond March 31 it will only be a political decision and not a medical one. Don’t say the opposite. Going beyond March 31 means flexing your muscles for a game that is not worth the candle “. So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. “It should be reasonable to think that if things go as they are going, from March you can lighten the green pass and keep it only for some situations, I think to visit loved ones in the RSA – continues Bassetti – If then next autumn the green pass should it be needed again, you can reactivate it since everyone has their own. But to say that you need a green pass for everything “, he stresses.

“The Green pass is running out of its main purpose: to push doubters to get vaccinated, especially the over 50s. And it has succeeded. But prolonging it with the idea that it can also push other age groups I see it tough. we want to give a sign of a return to normality and if we have chosen the path of gradual reduction of the measures, for example the stop of outdoor masks, sincerely maintain the obligation of the Green pass beyond March 31, when the status of emergency, it seems to me really anachronistic “, he then explains to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). Asked whether from a health point of view it could be risky to remove the obligation, Andreoni clarifies that “from a scientific point of view, measures such as mask and spacing have more value. So if we have decided to loosen up on that front, I do not see the sense of maintaining the Green pass for the whole of 2022 “.

“From a scientific point of view, there is no scientific reason why the Green pass remains in place”, much less after March 31 when the state of emergency for Covid-19 will expire, and even less for the whole of 2022 as proposed by Ricciardi. And if the idea is to maintain it, at the political level “they should explain the reasons”, the microbiologist then tells Adnkronos Salute. Maria Rita Gismondo. “We remember – underlines the director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies of the Sacco hospital in Milan – that the Green pass was established at European level and received by Italy as a document”, official name ‘Eu Digital Covid Certificate ‘, “that could give the green light to the free movement of citizens in Europe, favoring it. It was then used, first denying it, then in a declared way, in order to force” immunization even “who does not have his personal conviction to vaccination. Well. Now the vaccinated “with first dose in Italy” are over 91%: there is no reason – insists Gismondo – neither in terms of vaccinations to be carried out, nor in terms of the current epidemiological situation, for which must continue to justify the use of the Green pass “.

Pass that “among other things – observes the expert – is still erroneously presented as a security in order not to get infected or contagious. This is not the case – Gismondo reiterates – because we know that the” anti-Covid “vaccine is extremely useful, it is to protect us from the severity of the disease, not to prevent the spread of the virus “.