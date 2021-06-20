Whoever offers us a “green pass” to be able to regain rights that – from freedom of movement to that of access to public places – are guaranteed by the Constitution is a criminal. And equally a criminal is he who tries to justify this abomination with the noble name of science. There is no virus in the world in the name of which freedoms, rights and the Constitution can be dismissed. And science has nothing to do with it, mind you: it is a political question. Moreover, true scientists like Galilei and Newton would never have dreamed of setting up committees to deny the right to research and speak to scientists with different perspectives from theirs …

Diego Fusaro (Turin 1983) teaches history of philosophy at the IASSP in Milan (Institute for High Strategic and Political Studies) and is the founder of the National Interest association (www.interessenazionale.net). Among his most fortunate books, “Welcome back Marx!” (Bompiani 2009), “The future is ours” (Bompiani 2009), “Thinking otherwise” (Einaudi 2017).