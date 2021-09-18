“I understand the concern of those who are not vaccinated but I think it is right to also consider the concern of those who are vaccinated and want to go to the office with peace of mind”. Thus the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando, in ‘La Stampa’. “On the one hand, we avoid the risk of new closures, on the other – he explains – the pass allows us to carry out various activities with even higher safety standards. The conditions are created to use social spaces and means of transport with more tranquility,” favoring better economic results “. For example, “we are discussing how, in the coming weeks, cinemas and theaters will be fully used again: this is possible thanks to the Green Pass”.

Orlando: “There are all the legal instruments for the Green Pass”

However, it has an inevitable social impact, especially on the approximately 4 million unvaccinated workers. Could a wave of appeals jeopardize the effectiveness of the measure? “We believe that there are all the legal conditions for this tool to be used, we have made it clear that the obligation cannot be linked to disciplinary procedures or represent a risk of dismissal. Among the 4 million who still have to be vaccinated, many are doubtful and must be convinced, then there will be a residual quota that in any case will not get vaccinated and, to go to work, he will have to swab “, says the minister.