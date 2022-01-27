“At the moment we do not have data on the duration of the protection of the third vaccine dose against Covid. So it may be okay to have an ‘open’ Green pass. And when there are scientific indications on this, they will probably come from Israel where we started earlier. with the booster, we will think of a time limit “. This was said to Adnkronos Salute by Carlo Signorelli, professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan.

“Today we have no elements for a green certificate expiration. We have to be very clear and sincere. We hope that the protection is as long as possible. We will review the measure in the coming months when we know if we will need a fourth dose,” he concludes.