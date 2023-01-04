Green Pass investigation, Madame breaks the silence and admits that she has not had the vaccines: “I will do the necessary ones”

Madame breaks her silence and has her say on the investigation which sees her accused of having obtained a green pass through false vaccinations. The rapper from Vicenza, who risks skipping participation in the next Sanremo Festival, admitted that she had not received the anti-Covid vaccine and also “other vaccines”, but that she wants to do so in the future.

In a post on Instagram, the singer recounted the path that led her to move away from the “conspiracy theory” of her parents and to seek opinions on vaccines outside her circle of friends and relatives.

“Once out of the chaos of the pandemic with almost zero anxiety and no external pressure, I decide to start unplugging my ears and finally begin to document myself without asking for external help,” Madame wrote in the post, in which she says she wants to talk about “something very personal”.

“I notice from videos, documents, debates, interviews that everything my parents told me were exactly the theories supported by characters ignorant of medical matters and clearly overwhelmed by fear. At which I got scared, and realized that I had kept my ears plugged for too long. One day at lunch in the mountains a phone call arrives from the police station. On Monday I go to them, I’m under investigation. This situation screams in my face that I have to make a choice, gather courage and make my last move”, continued the artist, who after a “long chat with an infectious disease doctor and a review of my last visits” said he will complete all the vaccinations “necessary for me and useful for others”.

Madame also invited her followers not to be “afraid”, “because fear blocks life”. “That was the moral,” said the 20-year-old.