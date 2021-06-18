From yesterday 17 June the Green Pass became official to participate in public events and travel without restrictions. Here are the requirements to get it and how to apply for it

It has been official since yesterday, the Prime Minister Mario Draghi signed the decree that formalizes the Green Pass, or more correctly the “Covid-19 digital green certification”. It is a document that for those who own it will allow them to participate in public events, access the RSAs and move freely throughout Italy without self-certification and regardless of the Rt index. Starting from 1 July 2021 with the Green Pass you can move without restrictions also in all countries of the Schengen area.

Green Pass, how it works

The Green Pass is a certification that can be obtained in digital format always on the phone or printable in hard copy containing a QR Code. The Green Pass is obtained:

Carrying out the anti Covid-19 vaccination

Having a rapid or molecular antigen test in the last two days resulted negative

If you have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 6 months

Green Pass, how to get it

How to get the Green Pass? There are several ways to get your own certificate. The first is to authenticate using the digital identity (SPID) or the number of the electronic identity card, health card or other identity document on the appropriate site. www.dgc.gov.it/web/. The Green Pass at the time of release becomes automatically available also on the electronic health file and the Immuni app, available free for download for iPhone and Android. The citizen will receive an SMS or an email confirming the availability of the Green Pass. In any case, the message will contain a double authentication code to access the certificate.