“It makes sense to think about extending or eliminating the Green pass deadline. It is useless to stress people who have already been vaccinated 3 times with a deadline”. So to Adnkronos Health Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, regarding the possibility that the government will move forward the expiry of the green certificate for those who have already had the booster. “We will then reason – says Galli – on the advisability of a fourth dose based on the data and what the virus will combine”.

“If we do not decide on the fourth dose – he reiterates – it is useless to put pressure. Moreover, the government will not set the deadline, the virus will set it. It will be based on the characteristics of the epidemic that in the near future will be defined if it is necessary to make a other vaccination or a different vaccination “.