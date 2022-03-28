“AND’ It was a mistake to skip the reinforced Green pass. We could and should have reopened while maintaining the green certificate. And even the return to work, for particular categories, such as teachers, could be done differently, also by evaluating, case by case, the presence of antibody responses. But certainly not by canceling everything overnight. So the no vaxes won and we significantly reduced the incentive for vaccination“. Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, tells Adnkronos Health.

In this context “recently there have been very few vaccinations – complains Galli – in particular among children and adolescents. I remain of my opinion: it would have been very appropriate to keep the Green pass strengthened. Unfortunately, a large part of Europe has taken the same decision in a moment when it was not the case to take it, so much so that Another small wave related to Omicron 2 has started“.

Then, commenting on the data of the recent Argentine study of 1.2 million people that compared Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, concluding that the first 2 are equally effective in preventing deaths from Covid-19, he notes: “The recent data on The effectiveness of Sputnik arrived a bit late. I frankly do not know to whom I would recommend, today, a vaccination strategy based on a viral vector that has limits, starting from the fact that it is possible to administer a maximum of two doses, while we are already talking of fourth dose in this phase of the pandemic. Furthermore, it is probable that the duration of protection will be shorter, even if, even on this, precise data are lacking “.

“For Sputnik – continues Galli – there are two elements, in particular, yet to be known. One is the duration of protection, the other is the side effects that may not be dissimilar to those observed by other viral vector vaccines. One is the duration of protection. a good part of these data should already exist but, in fact, we don’t. With the Argentine study we finally have some more data, but they are not enough and they are sensationally overdue “.