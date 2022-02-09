Between the end of March and the beginning of April the green pass could be revoked in France. This was underlined by the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal. “There is an onset of improvement in hospitals and there are projections that may give us hope that by the end of March or the beginning of April the situation in the hospitals will be quiet enough for us to revoke the vaccination pass,” said Attal. adding: “We have always said that these measures will be revoked as soon as the health situation allows it.”