No more green pass to get on buses and subways, while the obligation of a green pass obtained from vaccination, healing or tampon remains, the so-called basic green pass, to access airplanes, trains and ships and the obligation to wear a mask Ffp2 on all means of public transport; sanitation of premises and means of transport; installations of dispensers of disinfectant solutions in stations, airports, ports and on means of transport; organizational measures to avoid gatherings; simple and clear communication in railway stations, subways, airports, bus stations and on means of transport, on the rules of conduct to counter the risk of contagion from Covid-19 after the end of the state of emergency. I’m the main indications, provided for in the new guidelines for containing the spread of Covid-19 in public transport, validated by the Technical Scientific Committee (Cts) in the meeting of 30 March and adopted by order of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in concert with the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, pursuant to law decree n . 24 of 24 March 2022. This is what Mims communicates in a press release.

The objective is to accompany the gradual overcoming of the state of emergency, favor the ordinary resumption of public and private activities, keeping attention on the measures necessary to prevent the risk of a resumption of infections.

In public transport there is a constant exchange of air, in metro stations self-service purchase of tickets – As part of the so-called ‘system measures’, that is to say that they transversally affect all sectors of public transport, the importance of continuing to provide citizens, in every place of departure and arrival, with communications on the correct rules of behavior and hygiene, also through mobile information panels, to prevent the risk of spreading the virus and keep everyone’s attention and degree of collaboration high, travelers and operators. In implementation of the decree-law 24 March 2022 n.24, from 1 to 30 April the basic green pass will be enough to get on airplanes, ships and ferries used for interregional transport (with the exception of services on the Strait of Messina and connections with the Tremiti equivalent to local public transport), trains (from intercity trains, to regional trains, to High Speed ​​trains), buses for long-distance services or for rental services with driver. Furthermore, it continues to be mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask to access all means of transport, including taxis, NCCs and those for the school service dedicated to primary and secondary school students.

The note also explains that it is appropriate to maintain points of sale of Ffp2 masks in stations and ticket offices, sanitize and sanitize the premises and means of transport at least once a day following the procedures established by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health; install dispensers with disinfectant solutions both in stations, airports and ports, and on subways, buses and all means of regional and local public transport. Users are advised not to use public transport if they experience flu symptoms.

In local public transport the specific measures concern, among other things, the constant exchange of air in the vehicles, differentiated doors, where possible, on buses and trams for entrances and exits, the installation in subway stations of equipment for self-purchase – ticket service that will have to be sanitized several times a day and the organization of diversified flows of entry and exit.

Among the sector-specific measures, for the airplane transport operators must adopt organizational and quota measures to avoid crowding in airport operations, boarding and disembarking and in baggage claim, access to airports and planes must be allowed only to holders of a basic green pass. In maritime transport, specific measures must be adopted to sanitize the ship and port environments, allow access to the boarding areas only to those with a basic green pass and avoid any form of gathering during navigation, boarding and disembarking.

In rail transport specific measures range from maximum accessibility to stations and platforms to avoid crowding, to the provision of one-way routes within the stations and up to the platforms to keep incoming and outgoing flows separate, to daily sanitation and periodic sanitation common areas in the stations.

In long-distance trains it is possible to take advantage of catering services in ways that avoid the transit of passengers to reach the bar car and the exchange of air on board must be guaranteed, both through air conditioning systems and by opening the external doors at stops and, where possible, by opening the compartment doors. For cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts the use of the Ffp2 mask is confirmed, access to the facilities must take place in an orderly manner, the vehicles and the premises must be systematically disinfected.