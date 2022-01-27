The possibility of an “unlimited extension of the Green pass” for those who are vaccinated against covid with three doses “is a test of common sense, especially when we do not know if and how the fourth dose will be done. with spring there is no longer a need for the Green pass because we will have reached such vaccination coverage that it will no longer be needed “. So to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, commenting on the possibility that the Government intervenes on the duration of the green certificate by extending the validity of those who received the booster beyond six months.

