“The green pass has exhausted its task as a tool for vaccinating Italians. Maintaining it beyond March 31 will not lead to more immunization than has been done to date, in fact, there is a hard core that is not convinced. It remains a political instrument and if the government deems it appropriate to extend it beyond March 31, it will only be a political decision and not a medical one. Don’t say otherwise. Going beyond March 31 is flexing your muscles for a game that’s not worth the candle“So to Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the Clinic of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on what was said by Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, who in an interview suggested not to remove the obligation of the green certificate for the whole of 2022.

“It should be reasonable to think that if things go as they are going, from March you can lighten the green pass and keep it only for some situations, I think to visit loved ones in the RSA – continues Bassetti – If then next autumn the green pass should it serve again, it can be reactivated since everyone has their own to say that for everything you need a green pass is not good“.