Those who have been vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of another vaccine authorized by the EMA should still obtain the Green Pass, the digital EU certificate that will be a right for Europeans from 1 July and which should facilitate travel in the country. ‘EU for those who have been vaccinated, for those who have recovered from Covid or for those who have had a swab and tested negative. This was explained by the spokesman of the European Commission Christian Wigand, during the press briefing in Brussels. The regulation establishing the pass, says Wigand, only mentions people “fully vaccinated” and does not go into “detail” like this, but the latest Commission recommendation, adopted by the Council, which aims to facilitate freedom of movement, advises States to recognize this “mix” of vaccines for the purposes of the Green Pass in the same way as other vaccination methods, provided of course that they are “authorized by the EMA” drugs.



