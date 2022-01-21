The signature of Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the Dpcm has been postponed to today with the list of shops where it will not be mandatory to have the basic green pass from 1 February. The postponement, sources from Palazzo Chigi explained yesterday, is due to some filings to be made to the text. There is also expectation for new ISS monitoring data on the Covid situation in Italy that could determine from Monday transition from the yellow zone to the orange zone of some Regions. Among these, Piedmont, “but the definitive and official evaluation by the ministerial control room is awaited”, the Region said. To weigh the impact of Omicron variant in the country and hospitalizations in the medical and intensive care area. Yesterday in Italy there were 188,797 new coronavirus infections and another 385 deaths.

“Despite an overall picture that shows both the spread of the virus and the number of new hospitalizations a situation is constantly improving, the Piedmont has exceeded in a very small percentage (0.3%) one of the parameters for the passage in orange and this has evidently affected the hospitalization of unvaccinated people, who continue to occupy 2/3 of our intensive care units and more than half of the places ordinary bed, placing Piedmont as well as other regions in Italy above the alert threshold – explained the president of the Region Alberto Cirio and the councilor for Health Luigi Icardi – it is however good to specify that entry into the orange zone for vaccinated people it will not bring any deprivation and further restrictions in their daily activities and in their sociability “.

Meanwhile, the debate on the color system, with the Regions asking to completely overcome this mechanism or to limit themselves only to maintaining the red zone. “Today, with the extension of the green pass, we substantially overcome what was once a color division that introduced generalized restrictions for all citizens. This process has begun with the Regions and I am confident that in the coming weeks we can reach a sharing. the red zone, for the other zones, I believe that the green pass system is more punctual “said the undersecretary of health Andrea Costa, guest of ‘Radio Anch’io’ on Rai Radio 1.

In Valle d’Aosta, for a week in the orange zone, “this week’s data would place the Region in the yellow zone and remove the danger of ending up in the red zone. The transition to orange, linked to a few cases, has caused serious damage to the image of the Region : this in a crucial season for us and for the whole winter tourism sector, which has put in place a great deal of preparation and great attention. This fluctuation of situations, linked to the small numbers of our Region, is a sign of how it is it is necessary to review the system of rules as a whole and move towards overcoming the risk areas as understood so far, ” Erik Lavevaz, president of Valle d’Aosta told Adnkronos. ” We are moving towards coexistence with the virus, which we can face with the experience accumulated up to now and with the essential tool of vaccination “, Lavevaz underlined.

INFECTIONS AND DEATH – In the week 12-18 January, compared to the previous one, “a stabilization of new cases at 1.2 million and an increase in hospitalizations (+2,381) of patients in the medical area and in intensive care (+38) emerged. the increase in cases (+ 3%), but deaths increase by 49.7% in 7 days “. This is what the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation reveals. “A national slowdown of the curve that is affected by very different regional situations”, comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. In detail of the increase in deaths, the report shows that they are “2,266 in the last 7 days (of which 158 referring to previous periods), with an average of 324 per day compared to 216 in the previous week”.

“The pressure on hospitals remains high – says Renata Gili, Head of Research on Health Services of the Gimbe Foundation – in which the beds occupied by Covid patients continue to increase, albeit more slowly: compared to the previous week + 14% in the medical area and + 2.3% in intensive care “. As of January 18, “the national employment rate by Covid patients is 29.8% in the medical area and 17.8% in the critical area. With the exception of Molise and Sardinia, all regions exceed the 15% threshold. in the medical area, with Valle d’Aosta reaching 57.1% – highlights the report – with the exception of Basilicata and Molise, all exceed the 10% threshold in the critical area “.

“Daily admissions to intensive care are slightly down – points out Marco Mosti, operational director of the Gimbe Foundation – whose 7-day moving average drops to 141 admissions per day compared to 146 in the previous week”.

INTENSIVE THERAPIES – From the weekly report of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) of the Catholic University, timid positive signs emerge on the control of this new pandemic wave led by the Omicron variant in Italy: this week the admissions of Covid patients in intensive care. In the last seven days they have recorded a slight improvement, rising to 1.67 per 100 thousand inhabitants, against a national average of 1.73 per 100 thousand recorded last week. The regions that have shown more intensive care admissions during the last seven days are Val d’Aosta (3.23 per 100 thousand inhabitants), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (2.75 per 100 thousand) and Veneto (2.58 per 100 thousand).

The incidence of infections at a national level also recorded a decrease, which in the last five weeks traveled at an average speed of + 130% (which means more than the doubling of cases from week to week), while in the past week there is an increase limited, by 20%, rising from 1,719 to 1,767 per 100 thousand residents.

“After five weeks of strong growth trend in new ICU admissions, which led to more than double the weekly national value, going from 0.83 per 100,000 inhabitants to 1.73 per 100,000 inhabitants, it finally seems to fade in the last week this sprint of Covid, recording a slight decrease in the figure which stabilizes at 1.67 per 100 thousand inhabitants “, says Americo Cicchetti, director of Altems.

“This data is a sign of a slowdown in the pressure of Covid-19 on health systems – continues Cicchetti – although there is a very important regional variability: in fact, in the last week, Valle d’Aosta has seen an increase in the saturation rate of + 11.1% (recording the highest value among the regions / Pa), followed by the Marche Region which marks a + 3.2%, in contrast to the Pa Trento marks the lower reduction in the saturation rate with a variation compared to the last week of -9%, followed by the Veneto Region which marks a -2.7% of the saturation rate of intensive care beds “.

“However, these data – he warns – are still preliminary and we must wait at least another 2-3 weeks to be able to say with certainty that the peak of this fourth wave has been reached”.