You will need the green pass from February 1 to go to collect your pension or to go to the tobacconist’s to buy cigarettes. In fact, the expected derogation to allow access to post offices and banks even without a green pass has jumped from the Dpcm on shops and ‘exempt’ realities signed this morning by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. From 1 February it will be necessary to be vaccinated or cured from Covid, or to have at least the result of a negative swab carried out 48 hours earlier if antigenic or 72 hours if rapid.

Food and basic needs, health, safety and justice will always be guaranteed – go to a barracks, for example, to file a complaint – without the need to show the green pass. For everything else – including cigarettes, books and newspapers – the basic vaccination passport will be needed.