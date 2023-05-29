A real scandal broke out in the Green party in Coahuila, because the national leader arrived, Karen Castrejon and the coordinator of the Senators, Manuel Velasco to announce that they declined in favor of the morenista Armando Guadianabut the problem was that they did not measure well and the candidates for the deputies and governorship rebelled against them.

In a video the gubernatorial candidate for El Verde, Lenin Perez Riveramade it clear that he will not join or decline in favor of the morenista standard bearer Armando Guadiana. He incidentally affirmed that no one is going to come to tell them what to do, not even the national leadership of his party. He showed that he has the support of the militancy in the state.

It must be very worrying lack of political controlBecause while the national leaders of the Green Party announced that they were declining in favor of Morena, on the other hand, the local candidates “rioted” and announced that they would not resign, a total uprising, to the point of declaring that no one would come from Mexico City to tell them what to do.

They definitely look very bad Karen Castrejon and Manuel Velasco facing the negotiations for the 2024 election, because they could not control the militancy of a state, much less that of the entire country. In addition, the difficult thing is the first rebellion, the following ones come in cascade. In Sinaloa, how will the relationship with the national be?

At the press conference, the disfigured face of Güero Velasco was seen on the right bank of the presidium, a “paleón” of shame that he went to do. In the center of the table was the candidate from Morena, Armando Guadiana accompanied by the national president of the party, Mario Delgado and the general secretary Citlalli Hernandez.

The message being sent is that the Green party It is not a reliable ally, because it has no control over its militancy in the states, its candidates can rebel, so they are not a cartridge that can be used in the elections, at this time in Morena the question will be whether it is convenient to go together.

Add to that the coordinator of the senators of the Green Party, Manuel Velasco He already began to campaign as a presidential candidate and they called him the “green corcholata.” In the background it is apparent that he is playing two flags, possibly to trade, but he can also switch reels.

For example, in Sinaloa they have not yet defined who they will support, there are currents in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum and another movement with a structure that goes with Marcelo Ebrard, in both events the state leader was present. But it is clear that when defining themselves they would have to go with his “corcholata”, Manuel Velasco. What a mess!

It is clear that the national leadership of the Green party It is not reliable, it does not have a good grip on the strings in the states and it could be a “little game” of a rebellion to justify that they did not comply, double flag. For now, there is what happened in Coahuila and it will surely have consequences for 2024, so be very attentive.

Diary. Today the Government of Sinaloa begins the reception and payment of up to 500 thousand tons of corn. Let’s remember that last Saturday in a meeting the governor Ruben Rocha and the secretaries jamie montes of Agriculture; Enrique Diaz Finance; and the president of Cesavesin, abraham beautiful They agreed on the rules of operation.

On Saturday, the governor Ruben Rocha, announced that this Monday the list of collection centers authorized to begin with the reception and payment of the state acquisition program will also conclude. So good news for Sinaloan producers.

Political Memory. “Work and struggle always call the best”: Seneca.

We recommend you read: