The eternal battle of people who do not understand video games against one of the most popular pastimes of today does not end. It is something that all gamers have faced for generations and there is never a shortage of an opportunistic politician who intends to generate popularity by opposing the video game industry.

In this case, it is the deputy of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, Marco Antonio Natale Gutiérrez. Who, presented a bill to regulate the consumption of violent video games by minors. The deputy comments that the classification currently used is not enough to keep children safe because situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic expose minors to this type of violent content.

His proposal wants to empower the Federal Institute of Telecommunications to force distributors, media to show the classifications with absolute clarity… as if they were not big enough on the covers.

The concessionaire that provides radio broadcasting or restricted television services must present on the screen the titles of the programs, video games and their classification at the beginning and in the middle of the programs, he adds.

If the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law that talks about children’s programming and ratings is reformed, the representative’s solution would be that, that the rating of programs and video games would show their rating more times.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: SEGA already had a video game classification when the fuss broke out over Mortal Kombat in the 90s. A whole mess was made to create the ESRB that came up with the same solution that already existed. The same thing happened in our country when they wanted to create a classification that is practically the same as the ESRB but with uglier images. And now? Shall we make a new one? Wouldn’t it be better to talk to your children and find out what they consume and how they process it? I mean… it’s an idea from someone who played Doom, Mortal Kombat and saw robocop as a child without becoming a psychopath by magic.