From: Paula Völkner

Özdemir wants to have the glyphosate ban examined, despite resistance from agriculture. Will the controversial weed killer soon be taken off the market?

Berlin – The Greens have long been campaigning for a ban on the pesticide glyphosate. Despite the efforts of Cem Özdemir, the Green Party's Minister of Agriculture, no restriction on the use of glyphosate in Germany has yet been achieved. Now there is a chance that that will change.

According to reports from the Bavarian agricultural weekly newspaper Federal Agriculture Minister Özdemir plans to re-examine the restriction on glyphosate. This emerges from a draft bill that… weekly paper is present. It seems as if Özdemir wants to make another attempt to largely prevent the use of the controversial drug in Germany.

Glyphosate ban failed in 2023: FDP backed down

In 2023, the last attempt to ban glyphosate failed due to an EU vote. After the European The Commission extended the approval for glyphosate until 2033 in December 2023, Özdemir had to put his original plan to legally ban the drug on hold. Instead, the Green minister introduced an emergency regulation that lifted the ban originally planned for January 1, 2024, the reported ZDF. This regulation is valid until June 30th.

Already in December 2023, Özdemir told the ZDFthat he wanted to revise the Plant Protection Application Ordinance “in the spirit of the coalition agreement”. In the coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP originally agreed to remove glyphosate from the market by the end of 2023. However, the implementation failed because the FDP changed its position. This was also the reason why Germany abstained from the EU vote.

Controversial weed killer: “Dramatic decline in biodiversity”

Glyphosate is controversial because it is suspected of being carcinogenic. The impact on the environment is also a recurring theme. Johann G. Zaller, professor at the Institute of Zoology at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna, commented on this Deutschlandfunk on the extension of the approval of the product: “The EU Commission's proposal reveals a systematic denial of the dramatic decline in biodiversity and the scientific evidence that glyphosate contributes to it. Impacts on soil organisms and soil health are not even mentioned in the proposal, although it is evident that soils across Europe are contaminated with glyphosate.”

Farmers criticize Özdemir's plan to ban glyphosate

Özdemir's draft bill provides for exceptions. Loud weekly paper The widespread use of glyphosate on permanent grassland is to be banned from July 2024. However, authorities could grant exceptions under certain conditions, such as severe weed infestations that require the use of glyphosate. An exemption could also be granted for some invasive species.

Farmers have recently often spoken out against a ban on glyphosate. Criticism of a ban arose, among other things, because it would potentially make German farmers no longer competitive on the international market. The Bavarian Farmers' Association has already criticized Özdemir's announcement that he wants to restrict the use of glyphosate. (pav)

