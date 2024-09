Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:19 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The co-chairs of the German Green Party, Ricarda Lang and Omnid Nouripour, announced their irrevocable resignation on Wednesday following recent failures in the regional elections in Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony. The environmentalist party was expelled from the parliamentary chambers of the two German states.

This content is exclusive for subscribers