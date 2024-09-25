Home policy

They are making room for a new start: Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, the co-chairs of the Greens. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The Greens want to find a way out of the crisis with new faces. The party executive committee is making way in the face of poor election results and poor poll ratings.

Berlin – The Green Party leadership is taking personnel-related action following the party’s failures in several elections. Co-chairs Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour announced the resignation of the entire party executive in Berlin in November. “We need a fresh start,” said Nouripour. A new executive is to be elected at the federal party conference in mid-November. The news portal “Table Media” had previously reported this.

The Greens suffered drastic losses in the last four elections – the European elections and the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. In Brandenburg they more than halved their result. They were thrown out of two state parliaments. In Saxony alone they narrowly managed to get back into the state parliament.

“We need new faces to lead the party out of this crisis,” Lang said. “Now is not the time to cling to our chairs. Now is the time to take responsibility and we are taking on this responsibility by enabling a fresh start,” she added.

Lang and Nouripour were elected co-chairs at the end of January 2022. They are relatively popular in the party. Many Green members give them credit for the fact that there were no rivalries or differences of opinion between them – unlike some of their predecessors. The current federal executive board was actually elected for two years in November 2023.

Nouripour had already sounded relatively resigned on Monday. He spoke of a bitter defeat in Brandenburg and at the same time expressed dismay at the state of the traffic light coalition. “The big Feng Shui moment will probably not come, and no one believes me anymore when I say that,” he said after deliberations of the party executive. “We are doing our work, we are trying to move the country forward and we feel bound by the coalition agreement, by what has been agreed,” said the Green Party leader. “But that is it.” dpa