Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

During the Green Party conference, chairwoman Ricarda Lang spoke about asylum policy in an interview. She made a serious mistake.

Karlsruhe/Munich – The Green Party leader Ricarda Lang said during an interview with Deutschlandfunk had to receive sharp criticism from the journalist on Friday morning after she appeared to be confused about migration policy in Germany in response to a question. Lang was asked how the federal government plans to reduce the number of asylum applications. The issue of asylum will also be a topic at the four-day Green party conference, which began on Thursday evening (November 23rd) in Karlsruhe.

After the journalist Heinemann and the Green Party leader initially discussed the problems and goals of the planned climate measures in Germany, the editor finally turned the topic to the migration issue. Again ARD “Germany trend” from October showed that a large part of the population is dissatisfied with refugee policy. Around 64 percent of those surveyed are now of the opinion that the Federal Republic should accept fewer refugees. For many people, the issue has now become a higher priority than the climate crisis.

Green Party leader Ricarda Lang makes a mistake with her Ukraine statement in view of asylum policy in Germany

In the interview, Green Party leader Lang responded, among other things, to the question of what she, as a current member of the government, would take from the election results in the Netherlands. Due to the growing dissatisfaction with asylum policy, the right-wing populist Geert Wilders won the new elections there.

The federal chairwoman of the Green Party, Ricarda Lang, commented on migration issues in an interview. She made a mistake. (Archive image) © M. Popow/IMAGO

“One problem we see in the election of the Netherlands is that if everyone only focuses on the issue of migration […] and makes it the mother of all problems, then that leads to a social mood that can be used incredibly powerfully.” She doesn’t call for migration problems to be kept quiet, but rather to concentrate more on the solution instead of the problem.

Moderator explains to Lang about refugees from the Ukraine war: “They don’t need to apply for asylum”

Then follows Lang’s faux pass. “Keyword finding solutions – when will the number of asylum applications in Germany decrease?” asks the editor. “I can’t tell you that easily,” replies the politician. That depends on the international situation. “An example: Ukraine, will the war in Ukraine continue?” – the journalist interrupts her. “That has nothing to do with asylum applications, as you know,” he replies in an interview.

“No, of course that has something to do with it. “The majority of people who came to us last year come from Ukraine,” Lang continues her explanation. It is the right of Ukrainians to come to Germany if “bombs fall” in their own country and it is a strong achievement for Germany to take them in. The journalist interrupts and corrects her again: “People don’t need to apply for asylum. Ms. Lang, that wasn’t the point.”

Green Party leader Lang: The asylum issue is about the current situation in the municipalities

The Green Party leader then wants to defend herself, but no longer has the opportunity to speak. It is therefore not clear whether she wanted to improve herself or to place her answer in a larger context. Instead, the editor directs the topic to the current situation of the municipalities, their severe overload and the question of what will happen next. “We have a law in Germany that says every person has the right to submit an application and the right to an examination,” emphasizes Lang. We are now working on better distribution at the European level.

Ricarda Lang in an interview about asylum policy: Green Party leader is under great pressure because of the party conference

The Green Party leader is currently under a lot of pressure, especially in view of the Green Party conference. The discussions on migration and asylum at the party conference, initially scheduled for Thursday evening, had to be postponed until Saturday evening due to key issues such as budget policy. After two years of participation in government by the Greens in the federal government, there is clear dissatisfaction among the party base in view of the compromises made so far in migration and climate protection policy. For the Green Party members of the government in Karlsruhe, it is also about support for government work.

In addition to other central content such as the election program for the 2024 European elections, the 825 delegates at the party conference also re-elected the leadership of the federal party Chairmen Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour ran again. The Green Party co-chair Ricarda Lang was re-elected with 82.3 percent after running unopposed for the seat reserved for women. (nz with dpa)