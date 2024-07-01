Home page politics

From: Sarah El-Sheimy

The right-wing parties triumphed in the parliamentary elections in France. Green politician Lang is therefore critical of new elections in Germany.

Berlin – Almost 70 percent of French citizens went to the polls on election Sunday: a rare high turnout. They were allowed to vote on the composition of the national parliament, which President Emmanuel Macron will elect after losing votes in the European elections The Green Party leader Ricarda Lang has now sharply criticised France’s head of state: The breakthrough of the right-wing National Rally shows that Macron misjudged the situation.

“Macron miscalculated his move to call new elections and has now probably contributed to the strengthening of the far right,” Lang said in a podcast interview with PoliticoPoliticians must act prudently. She looked at the Federal Republic of Germany: “This is especially true for our role in Germany.”

After Macron’s victory in the French election: Ricarda Lang reacts to calls for new elections in Germany

New elections are not always the wrong way, said Lang. However, the three parties in the traffic light coalition in particular bear a great deal of responsibility. At a time when many European countries are “becoming more unstable”, the value of a stable government must be recognized.

CSU leader Markus Söder in particular had called for a new election to the Bundestag after the Union parties became the strongest force in the European elections. In this context, Söder described Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as “King Olaf without a country”. The federal government rejected his demand. The regular parliamentary elections in Germany are planned for autumn 2025.

French election 2024 goes into second round on July 7 – NFP candidates withdraw

On Sunday, in the first round of the French election, the right-wing “Rassemblement National” (RN) together with its allies won 33 percent of the vote, followed by the left-wing alliance “Nouveau Front Populaire” (NFP) with 28 and the Macron camp “Ensemble” with 20. “The French have placed the Rassemblement National and its allies in the lead and practically wiped out the Macron bloc,” said former RN leader Marine Le Pen, commenting on the results to applauding supporters.

RN and allies 33.15 New Popular Front 27,99 ensemble 20.04 The Republicans 6.57

(Source: Ministry of the Interior)

The final outcome of the parliamentary election will only be decided in the run-off elections on July 7. For this round, the NFP has called on its candidates to withdraw from the seats where they are in third place behind the RN and Ensemble. In doing so, they want to strengthen the candidacies of the Macron camp against the RN – according to the motto of the left-wing Jean-Luc Mélenchon: “No more seats for the RN.” (ses)