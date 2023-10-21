NAfter anti-Semitic incidents and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany, Green Party leader Ricarda Lang warned against blanket suspicion of Muslims. “We should be careful not to place all Muslims under general suspicion,” Lang told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ). “Many Muslims in Germany also condemn Hamas terror,” she added. There are many voices from the Islamic community that have taken a clear position against Hamas.

However, she would have liked a “clearer statement from the Islamic associations,” explained Lang. They have a responsibility to counter anti-Semitism.

Lang spoke out in favor of a “social alliance against anti-Semitism”. “Sports clubs, business associations, unions and churches must now stand up together,” demanded the Green Party leader. Anti-Semitism is not a new phenomenon in Germany. Taking action against this is a permanent task “that we may not have done adequately justice to”.

Lang: Against stricter migration policies

Lang rejected calls for consequences under residence law. “The constitutional state is capable of acting; it has the instruments it needs in its hands. Now it’s about applying them consistently,” she emphasized. If a person commits a crime who does not have a permanent residence permit, there is already the possibility of deportation.

However, according to the Green politician, many of the people who are now demonstrating are “second, third or fourth generations living here. These are German citizens. This means that we must not make things too easy for ourselves in the debate. We have to show toughness in domestic politics, but at the same time make progress with integration.”







The goal must be “to find a consensus with all people in this country that anti-Semitism and Islamism have no place here,” said Lang.

Central Council of Muslims calls for peaceful demonstrations

Meanwhile, the Central Council of Muslims has called on pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Germany to show restraint. “I am really very worried,” said the chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, Aiman ​​Mazyek, on Friday evening on the ARD “Tagesthemen”. Hatred, violence and anti-Semitism are currently being experienced on the streets. “At this point I condemn this very clearly,” emphasized Mazyek. “I also appeal to Muslims in particular to take part in demonstrations with restraint and to take a close look at who the operators are.”

An alternative, for example, is prayers for peace. However, it is also important that people who have lost relatives in the Gaza Strip, for example, can express their grief, said Mazyek.

In the past few days there have been several riots at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. “I do not hide the fact that there are also Muslims who are anti-Semitic and we have to fight that,” said the Central Council Chairman. Any form of anti-Semitism or racism is a sin in Islam. “We as German Muslims in particular have a special responsibility, also towards Jews and Israel.” He himself visited a synagogue on Friday to “show a sign of sympathy, compassion, but also solidarity.”

The Central Council is one of the largest Muslim umbrella organizations in Germany. After the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, there was criticism that the associations had spoken out too late and had not condemned Hamas’ actions clearly enough. They were not invited to the rally against anti-Semitism and for solidarity with Israel in Berlin planned for Sunday – only a liberal Muslim organization will be represented there. Mazyek condemned the Hamas massacre on ARD and emphasized: “Unfortunately, Hamas terror joins the history of ideological, extremist groups such as IS and Al-Qaeda.”