E.To be excluded from membership is never the right time for a party leadership. As a rule, such mud battles are not suitable as a magnet for voters. That is why the joy of the Greens leadership is kept within narrow limits that the remaining four and a half months until the federal election will be accompanied by a procedure to expel the mayor of Tübingen and prominent enfant terrible of the Greens Boris Palmer.

Such a step had already been discussed in the past, but it had always been avoided. At the weekend, the party leadership in Berlin tried to get in touch with Palmer, according to information from the Greens. On Saturday morning the chairwoman and candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock had a conversation with the mayor from the southwest. But by then the child had already fallen into the well.

What happened? Palmer had posted the following post on Facebook on Friday: “The Aogo is a bad racist. Has offered women his negro cock. ”Originally, the contribution is said to come from a woman who accuses former national soccer player Dennis Aogo of molesting her friend in a sexually suggestive manner while on a trip to Mallorca. Aogo is said to have used the expression himself, which does not make the statement less racist or sexist just because he himself has a dark skin color.

Palmer obviously wanted to demonstrate how absurd accusations of racism could be if a German-Nigerian footballer were declared a racist on the basis of such a statement. Nonetheless, Palmer used a racist statement, of course, but from his point of view, if you will, for educational purposes.

Baerbock: “racist and repulsive”

Baerbock informed the state party and the state ministry in Stuttgart on Saturday morning, then took a position on Twitter: Palmer’s statement was racist and repulsive and was part of “ever new provocations”, the state and federal party would now be advising on sanctions, including a party regulation procedure . Baerbock did not accept Palmer’s assertion that his post was meant to be satirical.

There are supposed to have been two reasons for the clear reaction: On the one hand, Baerbock wanted to stand out positively compared to the CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, who had needed several days to comment on this after the nomination of the Bundestag member Hans-Georg Maaßen. On the other hand, it was certainly also about directing the matter quickly into institutional channels and trying to sideline the notorious provocateur and repeat offender from Tübingen.

At the weekend, hardly anyone at the Greens wanted to finally judge whether this could succeed. At the digital state party convention of the Greens in Baden-Württemberg, an initiative motion to expel a party found a large majority: “The LDK is initiating a party expulsion process against Boris Palmer based on the following racist statements on Facebook, among other things.” This is followed by a link to an article on the Internet. Palmer had ignored the decision of the state executive, made exactly a year ago, in which the mayor had been asked to leave the eco-party. “The state executive is commissioned to take over the procedure for the state party.” 161 delegates voted in favor of the proposal, 44 rejected it, and eight abstained.