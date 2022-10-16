Home page politics

Christian-Deutschländer, head of the Munich Merkur political department, comments on the energy policy decisions of the Green Party Congress and what they mean for Energy Minister Robert Habeck. © Ina Fassbender/AFP/Klaus Haag

The Green Party Congress put Robert Habeck in the shackles on energy policy. For the federal government and the state, the weekend was a step backwards. A comment by Christian Deutschländer.

The general public followed the Green party conference in Bonn with a happier chuckle. Those deep discussions! This inner-party democracy! This Habeck performance! Great. However, the analysis could also be more sober: for the federal government, for our country, the weekend was a step backwards.

Green party congress puts shackles on Habeck in energy policy

The party congress puts shackles on Habeck in terms of energy policy. The resolutions want to make any compromise with the FDP about the continued operation of the nuclear power plant impossible. Letting the demolition excavators roll in front of the last working power plants in April is driven by ideology. Without dreamily overestimating the nuclear power plant yield and ignoring the risks – politically the categorical no is wrong. Now this coalition, which had to take over a fat heap of shards from its predecessors in terms of energy, is unnecessarily exposed to a dangerous reproach: You are not doing everything you can to counteract the dangers of blackouts.

A three-party coalition cannot navigate successfully through the crisis of the century without legroom for the ministers

Red lines may serve as green self-assurance. Admittedly, the party has made impressive progress in other fields – military, armaments – opening up to pragmatism and reality. Why not also in energy policy? A coalition of three cannot steer successfully through a crisis of the century without any legroom for the ministers.

Habeck now has a choice this week: snub his own base or jeopardize the traffic light. The coalition has put itself in an awkward position with its miserable postponement – ​​apathy before the Lower Saxony elections, waiting until the Green Party Congress.