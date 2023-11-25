DAt their party conference, after a highly emotional debate, the Greens supported the party leadership’s course on asylum policy. A motion by the Green Youth, according to which Green government members would no longer be allowed to support tightening of asylum laws, failed. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck warned of a “vote of no confidence” during the debate. The truth is that “this motion calls for people to leave the government.”

“This vote will have consequences for government action, for us in the government,” Habeck said about the Green Youth’s motion. It is not an amendment, but “it is a vote of no confidence in disguise that actually says leave the government”. This will then “only lead to others making the policy and nothing will change as a result,” warned the Green Party Economics Minister.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in the debate: “We govern because we have responsibility.” If the Green Youth’s proposal is accepted, “we cannot negotiate,” neither at the EU level nor in the Prime Minister’s Conference nor in the Federal Cabinet.

Stolla: “Anyone who runs after the right will stumble.”

Numerous young speakers had previously called for approval of the amendment. They criticized “prejudice and populism” in the migration policy debate. The poorest in society would be played off against each other, the amendment says. The Greens should not “take part in demonstrating their supposed ability to act through pseudo-solutions”.







Their application stated: “Further tightening of asylum law, such as more restrictive regulations for returns, the reduction of social benefits for refugees, the lowering of protection standards, an expansion of safe countries of origin, fast-track procedures at external borders, the accommodation of refugees in external border camps and the rejection of refugees Neither the Green ministers at the federal and state levels nor the Green parliamentary groups are allowed to agree to supposedly safe third countries.”

The new federal spokeswoman for the Green Youth, Katharina Stolla, said there was no reason for further tightening of asylum laws. “Anyone who follows the right will stumble,” says Stolla. She called for “politics out of love for all people and not politics out of love for the coalition partner.”

Nouripour also wants to talk about repatriation

Party leader Omid Nouripour, however, defended the Greens’ course in the federal government. “As a governing party, we will be judged by whether we provide answers,” said Nouripour. There must be solutions for the situation on the housing market and for integration, which is hardly possible in many municipalities. It’s about doing everything “so that the burden becomes manageable and controllable,” emphasized the Green Party leader. That’s why the party executive’s emergency motion is entitled “Humanity and Order”.







The issue of repatriation also needs to be discussed, said Nouripour. Anyone making an immigration law thinks about who should come “and who shouldn’t.” The party executive’s urgent motion states: “Control, order and repatriation are part of the reality of an immigration country like Germany.” It also warns that politicians will lose the acceptance of citizens if they do not fulfill their responsibilities.

Cologne delegate Leon Schlömer said he could see a “shift in the debate to the right” in Germany. “The answer to the shift to the right in society cannot be to continue to accommodate the fascists.” Like other young speakers, he demanded that the Greens must be the party “that says: no one is illegal.”

The party conference finally passed the motion of the Greens’ executive board, which states: “Control, order and repatriation are part of the reality of an immigration country like Germany.” It also warns that the policy will lose the acceptance of the citizens if she is not fulfilling her responsibilities.