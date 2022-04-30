Home page politics

Ukraine war and the consequences: The Greens Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck will hold a debate at the Green party conference. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Green Party Congress: The reaction to the Ukraine war is to be discussed on Saturday. Robert Habeck is only switched on – the Federal Minister of Economics has Corona.

Update from April 30, 1 p.m.: At the small party conference of the Greens in Düsseldorf today, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the associated climate-friendly restructuring of the economy will be discussed. “In the party, like everywhere else in society, we naturally feel an insecurity about the situation, the war and these critical times,” explained the political federal manager Emily Büning on Saturday (April 30) shortly before the official start of the event at 1 p.m the North Rhine-Westphalian state capital.

The Greens want to discuss at the small party conference “how we can guarantee security in these uncertain times, how we can forge the future,” said Büning. The party is aware of its values ​​and ready to take responsibility for difficult considerations and decisions. There will also be a lot of space for a debate about an accelerated economic change process that is committed to climate protection.

Greens: Small party conference in Düsseldorf discusses the Ukraine war

First report from April 29, 5:00 p.m.: Düsseldorf – The Greens – especially in the person of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economics Minister Robert Habeck – gave quick answers to the Ukraine war. At a small federal party conference on Saturday, among other things, what has been missing so far is to be made up for: A discussion within the party about the reactions. It is the first party congress since the election of the new chairmen Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, the 99 delegates come together in person. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has Corona – and will only be connected to the party conference.

In addition, the core issue of the Greens – climate change – should not be pushed into the background. How can the economy be made strong in the face of imminent change? This will be another focus.

Green party conference: “Resilient economy” and climate change

Business models are being turned upside down in the face of climate change – the Greens in the traffic light coalition also want to campaign for this. The business model based on the cheap import of oil, coal and gas from Russia has failed, according to a motion for the party congress. And further: “This is precisely why a resilient economy is so important – and also of outstanding security policy importance.”

What is also driving the party leadership at the moment is the question of how to better help people with low incomes. Because they are currently groaning under the consequences of price increases for electricity, heating and food.

Green Party Congress: “Fighting” about the reactions to the Ukraine war – Ukraine resolution on the agenda

A Ukraine resolution is on the agenda of the Green Party Congress on Saturday. It states that they want to “invest far more in security in the future”. However, it is about a “comprehensive concept of security that includes military security, but by no means alone”. And: the necessary defensiveness of our democracy must not “obstruct effective peace work”.

The co-party leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour have emphasized that they do not adopt their party friend Anton Hofreiter’s criticism of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as their own. The chairman of the Bundestag’s Europe Committee has accused Scholz of “hesitation” in making decisions to support Ukraine. Hofreiter does not take part in the small party congress because he is not a delegate. The fact that Düsseldorf was chosen as the venue for the Green Party Congress has to do with the North Rhine-Westphalia state elections on May 15th. (dpa/kat)