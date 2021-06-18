ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The Greens have recently made a big splash with their climate plans. Now Annalena Baerbock changes her tone – and, according to a leaked paper, she makes additional plans.

Berlin – For weeks the Greens were on the defensive due to their climate plans in the election campaign – now Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock wants to turn the tide again: She is striking a new note. Instead of “regulatory policy”, she now emphasizes cooperation between politics and business. And Baerbock is also making people sit up and take notice after the recent survey downturn when it comes to the costs of climate change. It should “not be more expensive,” said the Green on Friday.

Greens: Baerbock is changing the climate direction again – “It shouldn’t get more expensive”

Germany must “make itself honest” in terms of climate policy, said Baerbock – who recently had to endure multiple accusations of “arrogant” climate policy ”- despite the fact that“ energy money ”was included in the Green election program – the Phoenix broadcaster. “The question is, should it get more expensive? No, it shouldn’t, but I think it has to be fairer. “

As examples, the Chancellor candidate cited low prices for meat from factory farming and airline tickets indirectly subsidized by the state: “When I say we need fairness between airfare and rail, this means first and foremost that the tax exemption on kerosene, which everyone is currently paying, even if they are not fly, is lifted. “

When it came to short-haul flights, too, the Greens encountered severe headwinds. Nevertheless, there is no request for a ban in the party election manifesto – and there seems to be broad agreement with the Union in the desire to strengthen rail traffic. Faction leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt was recently forced to clarify the matter of vacation flights.

Green position paper leaked: Baerbock wants help for industry – for up to 20 years

According to a position paper that has become public, Baerbock is also aiming for a pact between politics and industry. In this way, the economy should be supported in switching to climate-friendly production, reports the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The pact is intended to give companies from CO2-intensive industries planning security for restructuring, the paper quotes from the document.

With the help of climate protection agreements, the Green Party leader wants to lower the financing costs of climate-friendly investments and thus set “the right incentives for emissions reductions”. Specifically, the additional costs that companies would incur by converting from conventional to climate-friendly processes should be offset, according to the company FAZ in Baerbock’s paper.

Baerbock warns industry: climate plans are necessary to secure “jobs and prosperity”

Baerbock apparently wants to conclude the climate protection agreements with the metal industry, the chemical industry or the building material manufacturers. These contracts should be long-term, Baerbock names a time frame of 15 to 20 years. The Green Chancellor candidate wants to finance these subsidies with funds from the Energy and Climate Fund.

A change of direction is also vital for the German economy, hinted Baerbock at Phoenix. “We have to be at the forefront when it comes to climate neutrality in order to secure jobs and prosperity,” she emphasized. In addition, there is the responsibility for future generations. “I would like my two daughters, when they are as old as me, to be able to proudly say that we have managed to get a grip on the climate crisis,” said Baerbock.

Greens: Election dispute over the climate – employers’ association criticizes “pure socialism”

The employers’ association Gesamtmetall accused the Greens of economic hostility. “Unfortunately, the party program is pure socialism,” said association president Stefan Wolf world. He warned of a race to beat climate protection. Unfortunately, almost all parties have “a certain opportunism”. If a topic is fashionable, “then everyone tries to outdo each other”. However, it is useless to set yourself ambitious short-term climate goals, but to risk the competitiveness of many companies.

The association is also a stakeholder of the “Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft”, which recently made waves with a controversial campaign against Baerbock. The fact that, for example, gasoline prices are waiting to rise is more or less undisputed across all parties – even with the Union there will be higher costs, recently admitted parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus. (fn / AFP)