Prepare accesses to enter the stadium. Asphalt the splaced that welcomes the Spotify Camp Nou and that now is the space in which Limak has installed its seven 85 -meter high cranes from Kuwait. In these tasks the 3,400 workers of the Turkish construction company are centered while the club awaits an official response from the Barcelona City Council to the formal request that it launched three weeks ago to play in Montjuïc until the end of the course. They still have no response.

Image of Spotify Camp Nou yesterday FCB

While waiting for news from the Consistory, the workers of Limak Cohabita at the stadium with the company Gardentona, a family business of Osona, with experience in the placement of the grass in the sports stadiums founded in 1987. It has been linked to Barcelona for years. He has already been in other stages as responsible for the grass of the Camp Nou and has also placed the green carpets of the Joan Gamper Sports City. He has also developed sports projects such as the Campo de la Santboiana in 2019 when he installed an artificial modality.





Read too

Anaïs Martí Herrero

At the moment, Gardentona is focused on placing a series of ditches to install the two pipes that will drain the grass. The first is to filter the water when it rains so that the field does not flock. The second is to refrigerate green in summer times. The irrigation system, the drain and the heating system before installing the grass will also be installed. The process, which started 15 days ago, is about 10 weeks. Club sources estimate that at the end of April the grass should be a reality. For this project Barcelona also weighs to work with Royal Ver Madrid, the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum, the Getafe or the RCD Stadium of Espanyol.

The club is still waiting for the official permission of the City Council to play in Montjuïc until the end of the season

Royal Verd and Garden Tona work differently. Nowadays the Céspedes such as the one that will be placed in the Camp Nou and in the rest of the stages are hybrids, with the main part of natural grass but with an important part of artificial fibers. Royal Ver places the fibers and then cultivate the natural grass, while the latter, responsible for the Spotify Camp Nou, first cultivate the grass that usually proceeds from the south of France, and subsequently add one by 20,000 synthetic fibers.



The exterior of the works of the Spotify Camp Nou FCB

This type of hybrid grass is structured and introduced into a lower mesh, as if it were a carpet. And moves to the pitch to deploy it on the surface. With this system it is ensured that there are no surveys and that the grass rootes better and in less time. It is also more resistant to contact game, offers good planimetry, a good look and improves sports game performance since it hardly gets up. Complying with a series of requirements that LaLiga already requires the stadiums through the new television broadcasting regulation.

At the same time, Limak workers continue to work not only on accesses but also in the lifting of the third grass and the two VIP rings. Seats are also placed although less frequently than before. In the southern goal, part of the Spotify logo is already perceived.

A response from the Consistory also awaits to expand the work schedule

With the sunset, the regulations prevents the operation of the machines. Limak operators continue to work on other tasks such as the installation of toilets, painting or cleaning work. Currently, the usual schedule of the works with the use of exterior machinery is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, with consent to continue between eight in the afternoon and 12 at night if they do not cause noise in the goal north. On the other hand, in the South goal the works must end at 10 pm. You also work on Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, but without using the Miniestadi work plant.

Three weeks ago, just as he did with Montjuïc, the club requested permission from the Barcelona City Council to be able to work 24 hours six days a week. Nor have they an answer.

Doubts with the date of return to the new stadium

Although they do not close the door to be able to play a game in the new Spotify Camp Nou this season, some voices of the club discreply that it is convenient to clear the entire field of machinery to play a maximum of three games. This implies wasting time and resources to continue advancing in construction. Yes they insist that in September the stadium will be able to house 63,000 people. It will be without cover. To lift the roof, between three and four months are needed and the club has decided to move the installation when the 2025-26 season ends. The forecast of the inauguration of the Finishing stadium is delayed as of October 2026.