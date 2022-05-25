Marjan Minnesma is this year’s winner of the international Goldman Environmental Prize. The director of Urgenda receives this prestigious prize for winning the Climate Case in our country. Minnesma is therefore the first Dutchman to win this prize.

The Goldman Environmental Prize is an initiative of philanthropists Rhoda and Richard Goldman, and has been awarded since 1989 to individuals who work for a better climate and environment. The award for ‘environmental heroes’ is nicknamed the Green Nobel Prize.

In 2013, Urgenda filed a lawsuit against the Dutch state about reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent in 2020 compared to 1990. Nearly nine hundred parties joined Minnesma’s initiative. After years of litigation, the Supreme Court agreed with the sustainability organization.

‘Unique and groundbreaking’

The jury speaks of a 'unique legal strategy and public input' that resulted in a 'groundbreaking victory'. Minnesma is honored with the international recognition. "I am grateful for this award. I think it's very special that people on the other side of the world come to us. The Climate Case has given hope to many and has led to dozens of similar climate cases being started worldwide." An amount of 200,000 dollars is attached to the prize, which will go to Urgenda at the request of the winner.

Marjan Minnesma with The Goldman Environmental Prize. © Josje Deekens Photography



‘Getting started like crazy’

The Netherlands now has a cabinet that is allocating billions of euros to make industry more sustainable. Minnesma is no longer so concerned about the money, but she still sees the implementation running up against bureaucracy and overburdened officials. “The polder mill is moving too slowly. To reduce emissions by 60 percent by 2030, as the cabinet wants, we have to work like crazy. We are not on track for that.”

