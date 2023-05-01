Home page politics

Anne Will speaks of a “full-fledged scandal”. It’s about allegations of nepotism in Robert Habeck’s ministry. His secretary of state tries to appease.

Berlin – Anne Will saved the most explosive question until shortly before the end of her political talk on Sunday evening (April 30) in the first. Sitting next to her is Dr. Franziska Brantner, member of the Greens and Parliamentary State Secretary in Robert Habeck’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. She starts to blink when Will starts: “Right in the phase that is so important, your ministry allows itself a full-blown scandal.”

She is alluding to the alleged family ties surrounding State Secretary Patrick Graichen, who is said to have placed his brother, sister and brother-in-law in an influential body around Habeck. Will bends over to her guest: “In any case, the accusation is that he is being a nepotist!” Brantner sits bolt upright in the armchair and leaves no doubt: the situation is not pleasant for her right now.

“How much trust in the professionalism of the ministry and the party does that cost you?” the moderator wants to know. Brantner finally manages to come up with a professional-sounding answer and tries to dismiss all allegations. “From day one” we always worked “transparently and with the appropriate rules,” she says. But also admits a “mistake” that is now “healed” by “reviewing the process.” That’s not enough for Anne Will. “How?” she asks. When Brantner praises colleague Graichen’s “incredible” work instead of a concrete answer, Will cannot help but make a subtle comment. “We’re excited to see how something like this can be ‘cured’,” she notes, leading to the topics of the day.

Anne Will takes on the management style of the Ministry of Economics under the title “The climate policy of the traffic light – ecological economic miracle or danger for Germany?”. Not forgetting that there is fundamental progress, which is essentially due to the political work of the Greens over the past few decades: Even at the turn of the millennium, there was still a fundamental debate in politics about the need for change and whether it was necessary at all there is a man-made climate change, there is now a consensus on this. By 2045 – this is the legally anchored agreement – Germany must be climate-neutral.

With “Anne Will”: Habeck’s State Secretary calls the Viessmann deal a “win-win situation”

Anne Will also critically questions the sale of the Hessian medium-sized company Viessmann, whose sale of its air conditioning division, including its heat pump production, to the US group Carrier Global had made headlines in the days before the show. The company had previously justified the sale with the “regulatory environment” in Germany and indicated that the necessary investments would have overwhelmed the medium-sized company.

Will asks bluntly: “Did your law actually drive the Viessmann company to sell its very important air conditioning and heat pump division?” Brantner interprets the deal as a win: “Very strong investment by an American company in Germany!” That is “great! “, because “de facto a transatlantic climate champion is being built” and it is a “win-win situation”. She also issued a warning to the opposition: “I don’t believe in talking about Germany as an industrial location worse than it is!”

The first parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei, remains true to his oppositional role with regard to the 12 billion deal on the show. “Poor for Germany as a business location!” is how he assesses the acquisition by the US competitor. But then Frei also makes a faux pas when he lumps China and EU neighbor Poland and trading partner USA into the same pot. “We also experience other large traditional companies in Germany,” said the CDU politician, naming Mercedes, Bosch and BASF, among others, “who would make their inventions in China, in Poland, in the USA”.

Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil: “The challenge is unique”

Brantner, on the other hand, sees great opportunities for more prosperity if a circular economy is established “instead of burning raw materials”. When she begins to lose herself too much in motivational phrases, palavering about “the power that is in this country”, Anne Will brings her back to earth. “Dream dancers,” says Will, “it’s not enough that you say: We stick together! That has to work!“

The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil (SPD), sees things differently. People have waited too long when it comes to climate change, Weil is dismayed, looking back, now it is important to “catch up”, he thinks in principle. And warns that this will not succeed, “if people have the impression that we are going over their interests with the steamroller, so to speak”. The “challenge is unique”, says Weil bei Will, but there is no alternative in view of the global warming that is already taking place. German companies must now succeed “in being able to maintain sufficient German know-how in a market that certainly has great prospects,” said the Prime Minister.

Prof. Veronika Grimm, a member of the German Council of Economic Experts, found words of warning: “It’s not just a matter of achieving our goals in Germany, but of using our leverage to enable technologies to be made available cheaply, which then also contribute to climate protection worldwide.” If politicians “get tangled up” and “lose people” with measures that are too narrow, then neither the economic miracle recently promised by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz nor the positive effects on other countries would come about.

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

The world is about to change, and the government is trying to be positive and optimistic. The show makes it clear that that’s not enough. Anne Will puts her finger in the wound of the Ministry of Economics’ political handwork – but not those actually responsible, but a relatively unknown State Secretary should now give an account of possible mistakes, that seems skewed. (Verena Schulemann)