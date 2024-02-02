What are the most eco-friendly cars on the market? The answer is Green NCAP, which recently released the results of the first series of tests in 2024. Six cars were analysed, in the family car category. And therefore: 5 stars for the electric Hyundai Ioniq 6, the BMW i4, the BYD Dolphin, the MG 4 and the smart #3, and 3 stars for the petrol hybrid BMW Series 2 Active Tourer.

Hyundai IONIQ 6

The Hyundai IONIQ 6, made in South Korea, achieved an overall average score of 98%. Despite its weight of 2,000 kg, its excellent efficiency values ​​are thanks to its record-breaking aerodynamics, powertrain and effective heating system.

BMW i4

Competing with the IONIQ 6 in the 'Large Family Car' category, the rear-wheel drive electric BMW i4 achieved an average score of 96% and a five green star rating. Excellent consumption as well as thermal comfort.

BMW Serie 2 Active Tourer

Green NCAP also assessed another BMW, the petrol hybrid version of the 2 Series Active Tourer, a minivan in the 'Small Family' category. The car achieved a three-star result and an average score of 51%, the exhaust system minimizes pollutants, while the powertrain helps reduce CO2 emissions.

BYD Dolphin

The leader of this test is the Chinese electric car BYD Dolphin, which achieved a rating of five green stars and an average score of 98%. It achieves low consumption values ​​in various environments, including motorway and winter conditions.

MG 4

The MG 4 is the first 100% on tap sedan produced by the Chinese car manufacturer SAIC Motor with the British MG brand, it offers good consumption and autonomy values ​​both at normal and winter temperatures, obtaining five green stars and an average score of 95% .

smart #3

The smart #3, the coupé version of the smart #1 electric SUV, guarantees excellent consumption values ​​with a maximum power of 200 kW and a battery capacity (declared) of 65 kWh. Overall, it earned five green stars and an average score of 95%.

“It is true that many of the vehicles offered are Chinese products at competitive prices – said Aleksandar Damyanov, Green NCAP Technical Director – but the more established manufacturers continue to make their presence felt with traditional brands such as Hyundai and BMW, offering vehicles that stimulate desire of consumers, satisfy environmental needs and respond to the challenge launched by Green NCAP”.