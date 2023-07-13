Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer, Bona Hyun

Split

Green Environment Minister Steffi Lemke is planning a law according to which German cities must implement binding climate protection measures. There are concerns at the local level.

Munich/Berlin – How are German cities and communities preparing for ongoing climate change? The cabinet of the traffic light government SPDGreens and FDP want a bill this Thursday (July 13) from Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (The green) with which climate adaptation is to be made mandatory nationwide.

Climate law of the traffic light government: Green Minister plans binding rules for cities

Loud Editorial Network Germany (RND) the draft stipulates that the federal government will present a strategy with clear goals by September 30, 2025 on how it plans to deal with the negative consequences and risks of climate change. According to the report, said strategy should be adjusted every four years, taking into account scientific findings.

But that’s not all: Municipalities, i.e. cities and municipalities, are to receive climate adaptation targets set by the federal government, which they must take into account when performing their public tasks. This means, for example, that the facades of schools or gymnasiums are greened, or that a plan is incorporated into swimming pools on how energy is to be saved. Apparently not everyone likes so much that is prescribed at the municipal level.

Green building: the Calwer Passage in downtown Stuttgart. © IMAGO / imagebroker



For example, the German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB) demands that adaptation to climate change be understood as a joint task and included in the Basic Law. Thus, the federal government, i.e. Germany as a whole, would also have a duty to co-finance. Because: municipal associations fear that Berlin only prescribes and leaves the implementation in German federalism to the base.

The traffic light government’s climate law: municipal associations have concerns

“The federal government would thus have the opportunity to provide the municipalities with planned financial resources for necessary adaptation measures at the municipal level,” said a DStGB spokeswoman RND to the Basic Law proposal. Reinhard Sager, President of the District Council, on the other hand, called for “sufficient room for maneuver” for the municipalities Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) decided, the law still has to go through the German Bundestag, which has just heralded its so-called summer break.

Federal Environment Minister: Steffi Lemke, here with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (both Die Grünen). © IMAGO / Political Moments

Climate law of the traffic light government: Soon many more green roofs in German cities?

At the same time, the umbrella association for energy and water (BDEW), the German Association for Gas and Water (DVGW), the German Association for Water Management, Wastewater and Waste (DWA) and the municipal utility association VKU proposed measures for more climate protection in German cities in a position paper , on which the RND refers.

Because of the ongoing drought in Germany, the priority is how water can be saved and better stored. One suggestion, for example, is the implementation of the principle of the so-called sponge city, which calls for climate-adapted concepts when planning residential and commercial areas. For example, by unsealing and (instead) greening of areas. Lemke himself had called for water to be used sparingly in view of the increasing water shortage. In urban planning, “too little attention was paid to keeping and storing water in the cities,” she criticized daily mirror. Above all, sewage systems were built to drain the water quickly.

Lemke also calls for more efforts to be made for climate protection measures in traffic – and brings a speed limit on motorways into play. She said the German press agency in Berlin that the federal government has set ambitious goals for the expansion of electromobility.(pm)