From: Hannah Koellen

Economics Minister Robert Habeck is currently one of the most unpopular politicians. Only one minister in the traffic light government did worse.

Munich – It started so well for Robert Habeck: the Green politician was once considered the most popular politician in Germany. But those times are over.

There is a lack of understanding for Habeck’s actions among the general public: be it in the heating debate or in Habeck’s attachment to his State Secretary Patrick Graichen after his best man affair. All of this is causing the population’s trust in the Federal Minister of Economics to dwindle.

In the best man affair, it became known that Habeck’s State Secretary Graichen had helped his best man, Michael Schäfer, head the German Energy Agency. Later, other names related to the Greens network came to light.

Survey shows: Habeck is one of the most unpopular ministers in the country

Habeck is now getting the reward for this: the economics minister is currently the second most unpopular minister in the traffic light government. This is shown by the Insa opinion trend from the Picture was commissioned.

No reason to be happy: According to a recent survey, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck is one of the least popular ministers in the traffic light cabinet. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Accordingly, Habeck is currently in 16th place. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) came in last, 17th, this week Picture reported. Faeser is currently the most unpopular minister in the traffic light coalition. Habeck held this last place last week. He was then able to fight his way back to second from last this week.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser comes off even worse than Habeck

Interior Minister Faeser is losing popularity, especially among her own electorate. According to the current ranking of politicians, she lost a total of four points among SPD voters.

Particularly noticeable in Faeser’s downward trend: “Twice as many respondents (40 percent) have a negative attitude towards Faeser than a positive one (20 percent)”, said INSA boss Hermann Binkert Picture.

One possible reason for Faeser’s poor performance is the interior minister’s refugee policy, which has repeatedly been criticized.

Even less popular than fiber are currently only Linken boss Janine Wissler (18th place) and the two AfD bosses Alice Weidel (19th place) and Tino Chrupalla (20th place), reports the Picture.

Greens lose approval – good poll numbers for AfD

According to the current Insa survey (May 22), the survey values ​​of the SPD at 20.5 percent, up 0.5 percent from the previous week (May 15). The greens on the other hand, lost half a point, they are now at 14 percent.

The values ​​of FDP (8.5 percent) and left (5 percent) remain unchanged. The Union slips by half a point to 27.5 percent.

The AfD recorded an increase of 0.5 percent compared to the previous week: the survey value of the AfD climbs to 17 percent – the highest approval for the political right in five years. (Hannah Koellen)