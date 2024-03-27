Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kizad Group and Green Metal Industries, based in the UAE, announced the signing of an agreement to develop a new facility “factory” for recycling scrap iron and manufacturing special steel products in Kizad, with investments amounting to $100 million.

The new facility of Green Metal Industries, extending over an area of ​​more than 116,000 square meters in the Kizad Industrial Zone (Kizad Al Maamoura), will rely on advanced technologies for recycling scrap metal and using it to manufacture high-quality products suitable for various industrial uses, including construction and business. upgrading the infrastructure.

The factory will include modern technologies such as iron smelting units, purification facilities, steel refining and processing furnaces with AOD/VOD/VD technologies, and continuous casting units, in addition to a rolling mill unit. It will produce a variety of products and the factory will obtain raw materials locally to be recycled and manufactured in Abu Dhabi. This contributes to stimulating sustainable development and innovation in the construction sector in the Gulf countries and the region.

Mohammed Al Khader Al Ahmad, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kizad Group, said: We welcome Green Metal Industries to join the Kizad system, and the company follows an innovative approach to metal recycling that is in line with our goals of creating a sustainable industrial system within Kizad, which contributes to achieving the ambitious goals. Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.

He added that manufacturing high-quality products in Abu Dhabi, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex and martensitic steel, in addition to alloy steel grades, will enhance local production and meet the growing demand for sustainable steel products in the country and the region.

For his part, Mohamed Nour, CEO of Green Metal Industries, said: Green Metal Industries is working in cooperation with stakeholders, government agencies and the local community to implement the project and successfully operate our first production facility in Kizad. This project confirms our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and represents a first step in our journey towards development and investment in a more sustainable future.

Commercial production of the facility is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025, and expectations indicate that the project will generate many job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and enhance innovation in the region. The metal recycling factory will rely on advanced technologies to reduce carbon emissions, which will have a significant impact. Positive impact on the local community, and contributes to advancing global efforts towards sustainability.